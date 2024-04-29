Methuen Police Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Motorcyclist That Ran Down 62-Year-Old Methuen Woman

The Methuen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a motorcycle and driver that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday night.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement a 62-year-old Methuen woman, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead after police received a report at 8:37 p.m., that a person was found by a passerby lying in the roadway near 471 Lowell St.

Methuen Police Officer Michael Cabral arrived to multiple people flagging down his cruiser. He began administering medical aid to a woman—later identified as Pamela O’Neil—until Methuen Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene.

As part of the its investigation, Methuen Police obtained video surveillance that showed a Harley Davidson motorcycle, possibly with a dark red and grey two-tone fender missing, which showed a motorcycle, traveling at a high rate of speed that struck the woman. The motorcyclist then slowed down and stopped before continuing down the road.

Anyone with information on this incident or information on the vehicle involved is asked to call the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

Detective William Kannan as the lead investigator and receiving assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.