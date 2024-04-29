Local Artist Sarkhel Performs Tuesday at Citizens Center

Surya Sarkhel, a longtime Haverhill resident known for local performances of poetry, dance and song, will share her talents in a free performance at the Haverhill Citizens Center.

Sarkhel is a songwriter and published in her native Indian language and in English. She also performs traditional, classic Indian dance. For decades, she has traveled the U.S. to entertain in her unique style, and has made her mark locally at various open mic night venues and at the Haverhill Multicultural Festival

Her latest Haverhill performance will be Tuesday, April 30, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.