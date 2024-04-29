Local Artist Sarkhel Performs Tuesday at Citizens Center

By |

Poet Surya Sarkhel (Courtesy Photograph.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Surya Sarkhel, a longtime Haverhill resident known for local performances of poetry, dance and song, will share her talents in a free performance at the Haverhill Citizens Center.

Sarkhel is a songwriter and published in her native Indian language and in English. She also performs traditional, classic Indian dance. For decades, she has traveled the U.S. to entertain in her unique style, and has made her mark locally at various open mic night venues and at the Haverhill Multicultural Festival

Her latest Haverhill performance will be Tuesday, April 30, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Comments are closed.