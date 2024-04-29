Haverhill YMCA Hosts Community Resource Fair May 1

The Haverhill YMCA is helping area residents find and connect with community-based services in Greater Haverhill relating to physical and mental health, education, employment, financial benefits and more.

In addition to help in sourcing assistance, those who attend can attain more immediate benefits, such as snacks, give-aways, and raffle prizes.

At least two dozen organizations will have representatives and literature available on Wednesday, May 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St. They include organizations that focus on adult and children’s emotional and mental health, preventive medicine such as stop-smoking resources, as well as the Haverhill School Department, Social Security Administration, and Northern Essex Community College.