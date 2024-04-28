Man Dies Saturday in Plaistow, N.H., After Tree Cutting Accident 30 Feet in the Air

Plaistow, N.H., fire trucks. (WHAV News file photograph.)

A man was killed late Saturday morning in Plaistow, N.H., after apparently being struck while using a rented bucket lift to remove a large tree entangled with vines.

Plaistow Emergency Communications Center received an emergency 911 call just after 11:30 a.m., Saturday, that the man “appeared to be injured and was not responsive.” Plaistow Fire/Rescue and Paramedics arrived within at 233 Oakridge Road, Plaistow, just under four minutes of dispatch and found the unidentified man up approximately 30 feet in a boom lift.

“The patient was slumped over in the boom basket, bleeding and not responsive,” according to a press release issued by Fire Chief Chris Knutsen. What was called “a technical rescue” was initiated and Haverhill Fire Department sent a ladder truck to assist.

The boom arm near the basket appeared to have been damaged and electronic override controls were not working. The chief said a representative from the rental company “quickly arrived on the scene, assessed the boom and was able to use a handjack manual pump to lower the basket.”

The man was considered deceased by Plaistow Fire Paramedics and Boston Medflight Critical Care personnel. The medical examiner was notified for further investigation.

