Santa’s Spring 5K and Fun Run Takes Place Saturday; Event Supports 60th VFW Santa Parade

Santa’s Spring 5K and Fun Run to benefit the Lorraine Post 29’s 60th Annual VFW Santa Parade takes place tomorrow.

Runners may register and pick up their bibs, Saturday, April 27, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Northern Essex Community College track, 671 Kenoza St., Haverhill. Entry fee is $35 and online registration is optionally available here.

For those who aren’t up to running the 3.1 miles may participate in a fun run, walk around the track or lawn games.  There will also be food, a disc jockey, crafts for kids and a touch a tractor event. Activities run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

