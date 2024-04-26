Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill Seeks Volunteers to Help Revitalize Homes Saturday

National Rebuilding Together Day is tomorrow, where volunteers come together to help homeowners in need.

Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill Program Director Maureen McGonagle told city councilors this week that volunteers may sign up at 7:30 a.m., Saturday morning, at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St., in Haverhill. They will receive a free breakfast and t-shirt, she continued, with projects taking four to five hours.

“So, it’s a quick day. We get a lot done,” she said.

McGonagle said the organization “helps revitalize homes for low-income families, veterans and the elderly, so that they can remain safe and warm in their homes.”

Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere was among those praising the annual effort. “I just want to say, ladies, as a veteran, who has, in his past, in my life, needed services in order to not be homeless, to overcome some difficulties, I very much appreciate this… I’m aware of some of the projects that you’ve done and I very, very much appreciate it, and I have a great deal of respect for what you do. Thank you.”

At McGonagle’s request, councilors waived permit fees for the day, and allowed the Primrose Street Recycling Center to remain open until 2:30 p.m. Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill may be reached by calling 978-469-0800 or emailing [email protected].