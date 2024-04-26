Haverhill, Methuen, Other Area Communities Collecting Old, Unused Prescriptions Saturday

Haverhill, Methuen and other area communities are participating tomorrow in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day accepts tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Collections takes place Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at participating police departments. No liquids, needles or other sharps can be accepted.

Besides Haverhill and Methuen, other area communities taking part include Groveland, North Andover, Lawrence, and Atkinson and Plaistow, N.H.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted or expired—that, officials say, too often become a gateway to addiction.