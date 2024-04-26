‘Do You Remember When the Days Were Long?’ Art Exhibition in Downtown Haverhill

“Do you remember when the days were long?,” a solo exhibition featuring new sculptural work by Joe LoVasco, is on display in through Sunday, June 2, in downtown Haverhill.

There are two distinctive series on display Saturdays, from noon-4 p.m., at the SJ Art Consulting gallery at 43 Washington St.—both created within the past year at LoVasco’s home in Haverhill.

“Dream Stack and Outlines” was born from observations of his then-infant son, Orlando’s blocks and chunky toys. Early iterations of the work included smooth surfaces and rounded edges, whereas the most recent sculptures contain not only pointed corners, but a greater amount of visual and physical problem solving on the part of the artist.

“Watching my son build his own sculptures from my scrap pieces, while also having the opportunity to learn from him, will continue to inspire me,” says the artist.

The Outline series are simpler in their form and offer the viewer an opportunity to contemplate the uncomplicated forms that together make up LoVasco’s largest, wall-mounted piece titled “Do you remember when the days were long?” as well as “On the Go.”