Plaistow Police Inspect, Install Car Safety Seats Friday

By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

The Plaistow Public Library and Plaistow Police Department are helping drivers keep their youngest passengers safe.

Trained and certified child safety seat technicians from the Plaistow Police Department will staff a checkpoint at the Plaistow Public Library to inspect the safety devices in local operators’ cars. For those having trouble safely installing the seats, the same trained personnel will lend a hand to make sure they are installed properly.

The Car Seat Safety Checkup takes place on Friday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., Plaistow, N.H.

Comments are closed.