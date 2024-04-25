Plaistow Police Inspect, Install Car Safety Seats Friday

The Plaistow Public Library and Plaistow Police Department are helping drivers keep their youngest passengers safe.

Trained and certified child safety seat technicians from the Plaistow Police Department will staff a checkpoint at the Plaistow Public Library to inspect the safety devices in local operators’ cars. For those having trouble safely installing the seats, the same trained personnel will lend a hand to make sure they are installed properly.

The Car Seat Safety Checkup takes place on Friday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., Plaistow, N.H.