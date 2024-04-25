Plaistow, N.H., Team Effort Proves Successful in Rescuing Duckling From Sewer

A joint effort of Plaistow, N.H., first responders rescued several ducklings this past Monday that took a wrong turn and became trapped in a Plaistow Road sewer.

Plaistow Fire Chief Chris Knutsen told WHAV his department was able to provide Animal Control Officer Maura Wentworth with seven personnel and equipment to help recover the wayward flock from a storm drain system on Route 125.

“In all, three different storm drains were accessed. We were able to recover all but two ducklings. Unfortunately, they ran into small drainage pipes that would not allow us the ability to access them. Though, the storm drainage system is open on the ends, so it is hopeful that they would be able to exit without any problems,” the chief said.

Plaistow Fire and EMS, Police, Animal Control and Police and the Plaistow road agent were reportedly alerted around 1:30 p.m. by an off-duty firefighter. “This was a great example of the relationship and teamwork we have with our departments…We are successful together,” Knutsen said.

Ultimately, the team effort was successful in reuniting the rescued ducklings with their mother.