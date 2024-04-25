May 9 Expo at iHub Haverhill to Connect Businesses with Free Programs and Resources

Businesses wondering if they qualify for tax incentives; in need of good employees; trying to access resources available to women, minority or veteran-owned business; or that need capital may find answers during a May business expo in Haverhill.

State Undersecretary of Economic Foundations Ashley Stolba will provide a keynote address, while Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, a longtime downtown business owner, will also speak.

UMass Lowell Innovation Hub in Haverhill is partnering with the Massachusetts Office of Business Development, City of Haverhill, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Merrimack Valley Planning Commission for the regional business resource fair Thursday, May 9, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at UMass Lowell iHub, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

“It’s not always easy to find and access resources as entrepreneurs or small business owners,” said Stephanie Guyotte, associate director of the Innovation Hub. “Bringing these organizations together in one place, businesses and entrepreneurs and can come and get all of their questions answered, learn new things, and take advantage of all the resources that the state and others have to offer.”

Jerrard Whitten, executive director of the Merrimack Valley Economic Development Corporation and the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, added “This expo allows businesses to connect with state resources and partners to fuel sustained development, driving progress and prosperity throughout the valley.

More than two dozen vendors representing state agencies, nonprofits, community lenders and other business support programs will be exhibiting and available to connect with businesses at all levels, from startups to large corporations.

“What we have done is try and bring the resources to them; showcasing what different state departments, organizations and local non-profits can provide to help move our region’s businesses forward,” said Alexandria Eberhardt, president of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

Networking and refreshments provided. The event is free but advance online registration is preferred.