Man, 36, Takes Own Life After Barricading Himself, Shooting at Police at North Andover Home

An armed gunman, described as having “a mental health episode,” took his own life last night after barricading himself at a North Andover home.

North Andover Police said in a press release this morning the 36-year-old man, whose identity was not officially released, fired at a police cruiser, injuring an officer who was struck in the head with metal shards. The officer, also unnamed, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police said they first received an emergency 9-1-1 call just before 10 p.m. from the Waverley Road home from a family member, reporting the situation and notifying officials the man was armed. Nearby residents were advised to shelter in place.

After the cruiser was struck, police retreated, took cover and waiting for assistance from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) SWAT team. The gunman refused to leave the home and continued to fire on the team from the home’s front and rear windows.

Police said, the man “remained barricaded in the home for several hours and eventually succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”