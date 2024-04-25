Friends of Plaistow Rec Stage Musical Laser Show Tonight

Families looking for a fun activity near the end of New Hampshire’s school vacation week can take in a laser concert. Lasermania, by Prismatic Magic, will feature current musical hits and colorful lasers that appear to react to the sound.

The show is tonight, April 25, from 4 to 5 p.m., at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow, N.H.

Doors will open at 3:45 p.m., but cash raffle sales will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the lobby. Raffle prizes will be drawn right after the show.

Tickets are $8 when bought in advance online or $10 at the door on the day of the show.