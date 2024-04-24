North Andover School Committee to Discuss Placing School Superintendent on Paid Leave

The North Andover School Committee is scheduled Thursday to discuss placing the school superintendent on paid leave, but an official would not confirm the circumstances giving rise to the item.

A new business agenda item referenced two items, “Placing the superintendent on paid administrative leave pursuant to Section D of his employment contract” and “Process for selecting and naming an acting superintendent during the paid leave period.”

North Andover Chair School Committee David Brown told WHAV that he “cannot comment on personnel matters” regarding Superintendent Gregg T. Gilligan. The School Committee meets in public session tomorrow night, 7 p.m., in the Superintendent’s Conference Room, School Administration Building, 566 Main St., North Andover.

According to a meeting notice, the School Committee amended its outline at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, to include the additional items related to the superintendent.

Gilligan first became superintendent July 1, 2018. During the previous 20 years, he served the school system as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent, according to his “entry letter” posted on the department’s website.