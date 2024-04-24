Haverhill Republicans Urge Support for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike

The Haverhill Republican City Committee says it is standing firm in support of Israel following the recent Iranian-launched drone strike on the country.

In a statement released by Jeri Levasseur, Haverhill Republican City Committee chair and State Committeewoman for Second Essex and Middlesex Senatorial District, the group cited Iranian aggression in the form of a barrage of 300 drones and missiles fired at Israel.

“At the same time, the terrorist group Hamas rejects any peace talks or negotiations while they continue to hold Israeli and U.S. citizens hostage. We stand in solidarity with our Israeli allies and Jewish citizens in our city and across the region, and support their inherent right to self-defense under all circumstances,” the statement reads