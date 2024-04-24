Haverhill Firefighting Museum Plans Raffle with $3,500 Cash Top Prize, $1,000 Second Prize

Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. (WHAV News file photograph.)

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is offering $3,500 in cash as its first prize during its spring raffle fundraiser to support its mission.

A second prize of $1,000, third prize of a book of scratch tickets valued at $750 and five chances to win $100 will also be offered with tickets selling at $100 each before the drawing Saturday, June 8. Winners will be drawn that day, beginning at 8 p.m., during the Scottish vs. Irish Whiskey and Beer Tasting, taking place from 6-8 p.m., at the museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. Tickets to the tasting at $35 each. Venmo, Paypal, check or cash are accepted.

For more information, those interested may email [email protected] or text/call Patricia Graham at 978-835-1565 or Cynthia Graham at 978-994-1854.

