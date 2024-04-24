Haverhill Councilors Call For Revival of Forest Stewardship Program; Mayor Agrees

As Haverhill completes its Open Space and Recreation Plan, City Councilors Devan M. Ferreira and Melissa J. Lewandowski advocated at last night’s meeting for a revival of the forest stewardship program, which was created in 2009 but has since become inactive.

Ferreira said of Haverhill’s residents, “As much as they like the heart of the city, they like the country, they like the woods, they like everything that offers us. It’s an important step for addressing some urgent climate issues that we have, as well as biodiversity in our community.”

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said she supports bringing back the forestry program, “which we had for many, many years with some real high-quality people on it who knew and cared about keeping our forests healthy, keeping invasives out of our forests and keeping our natural trees.”

Barrett continued that an already-established committee focused on urban trees could add forest stewardship to its responsibilities.

Though forest fires may seem a remote possibility in Massachusetts, city American Rescue Plan Act Project Manager Kathleen Lambert, who heads the group, said proper forest management is necessary in the face of climate change.

Funded by grant and state money, Lambert told councilors she is seeking five to seven commissioners to guide the city’s approach. She also wants to create a “tree ambassador” for each ward.

“The tree ambassador would be sort of your neighborhood tree person who could talk to you … about why trees are so important, both in the forest areas and street trees, which protect us from climate change, and they also save on your heating and cooling bills,” she said. “They protect us from flooding. There’s some very simple, basic ideas that a lot of people don’t understand.”

The mayor also called for help inventorying all the city’s trees, suggesting it could be a good activity for youth groups.