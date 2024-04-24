Groveland, Chesterton Company to Offer Free Small Business Workshop May 15

The Groveland Economic Development Committee and Chesterton Company are inviting business owners and residents to a free small business workshop featuring a panel of experts discussing how to start, expand, grow and recover businesses.

U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Development Specialist Lisa Gonzalez Welch, Northeast SCORE Mentor and Beverly Branch Manager Michael Thompson, and Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Regional Director Nancy Gerardi will discuss opportunities, outreach, loans and more.

The workshop takes place Wednesday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, at A.W. Chesterton Company, 860 Salem St., Groveland. Registration takes place online here.