Fish to Leave Greater Lawrence Family Health Center; Board Plans Needs Assessment and Search

Dr. Guy L. Fish, who became president and CEO of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center in 2021, is leaving the position.

The Health Center’s board of directors said Tuesday it will assess the organization’s current and future needs and undertake a comprehensive search. In a statement, the board said members “appreciate the leadership Dr. Fish has provided over the last three years, especially as the Health Center navigated the challenges of COVID-19 and the transition from the pandemic, and we thank him for his leadership in the development of our strategic plan and our new Accountable Care Organization partnership.”

Fish succeeded John M. Silva. He previously served as acting CEO of Nextstage Therapeutics, CEO of Cellanyx Diagnostics and was a leader with profit and loss responsibilities for 17 years at the health care strategy consulting firm Fletcher Spaght.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center serves more than 68,000 patients with their primary health care needs at locations in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.