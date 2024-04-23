Northern Essex Community College’s ‘Hurricane Diane’ Take Home 9 Kennedy Center Honors

The Northern Essex Community College Theater production of “Hurricane Diane” has won nine national awards from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

Honors include The Citizen’s Award; Outstanding Achievement in Performance, Mirrorajah Metcalfe, liberal arts writing major; Distinguished Achievement in Dramaturgy, Jessica Newey; Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Performance; Distinguished Achievement in Performance, Gwynnethe Glickman; Distinguished Achievement in Performance, Olivia Barberian; Distinguished Achievement in Direction of a Play, Brianne Beatrice, Northern Essex Community College professor; Special Achievement in Production of a Play; and Outstanding Achievement in the Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space.

“It’s crazy our work is being honored like this. They’re looking for good art, and our art is being recognized,” said Beatrice. She will travel to Washington, D.C., later this month to accept the awards at the Kennedy Center.

“Hurricane Diane” was first staged on the Northern Essex Community College Haverhill Campus in the spring of 2023. Then, representatives from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival selected the production as a finalist for the Region 1 Festival. Beatrice and the cast and crew quickly reassembled to have the play ready to be remounted at the regional festival at the end of January.