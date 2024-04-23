Howe to Read From Her Book ‘On the Plus Side’ April 27 at Haverhill Public Library

WHAV News Staff By |

“On the Plus Side” by Jenny L. Howe.

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Author Jenny L. Howe reads from her 2023 novel, “On the Plus Side” and talks about writing romance and why plus-size representation matters during an upcoming presentation in Haverhill.

Howe’s talk will be followed by a book signing and the first 10 people to register receive a free book

Howe first started scribbling stories into black-and-white composition notebooks with neon pink pens when she was in junior high and never really stopped. In college, she decided to turn her love of books into a career by pursuing a doctorate in literature, where she spent the next few years studying medieval romances. Now, as a professor, she teaches courses in college writing, literature and children’s media.

Her talk takes place Saturday, April 27, from 2-3 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Comments are closed.