Downtown Haverhill Apartment Complex Seeks to Shed 72 Spots of Required Off-Site Parking Spaces

The owner of a sprawling apartment redevelopment in downtown Haverhill is seeking permission to reduce its required number of tenant parking spaces by 73 spaces.

The Forest City Residential Group project, now known as Halstead Haverhill, originally provided 394 parking spaces, including 72 offsite on city property and in the Granite Street public parking garage. Attorney Connor A. MacIsaac, however, says a parking demand study shows the offsite parking spaces are not necessary. In a letter last Thursday to city councilors, city Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. said he “strongly recommends” councilors deny the request.

“In my opinion, compliance with the above minimum off-street parking requirements is necessary to guarantee the availability of sufficient parking for residents, guests and others,” he said. Pillsbury added he doesn’t necessarily disagree with the findings of a new parking study that concludes “parking demand does not presently require off-site parking,” but he argued, “parking demand does and will fluctuate based on occupancy, surrounding uses, future development and the availability, or unavailability, of on-street parking, among other factors.”

The apartment complex by Locke Street Owner currently spans properties at 262 Winter St., 38 Locke St., 10 Duncan St. and 108-113 Essex St. There are currently 304 apartments and two ground-floor commercial spaces.

Consultant Vanasse and Associates of Andover issued a December memorandum saying 321 parking spaces are located on-site of the project, including six handicapped-accessible spaces and the rest are leased from the garage. Residents requested use of only 15 of the off-site spaces as of last November.

