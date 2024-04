The Haverhill Council on Aging serves up its annual Spring Fling luncheon on Thursday May 16, from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, and include entertainment by guitarist and vocalist Howie Newman, who plays songs of yesteryear.

To reserve a spot, contact Paula at the Council on Aging at 978-374-2390, extension 3916.

The performance is supported by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council.