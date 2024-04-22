Covanta Changes Its Name to Reworld to Reflect Full Suite of Carbon-Negative Waste Solutions

A Ward Hill company with a more than 35-year relationship taking waste from Haverhill and other communities and generating electricity is taking a new name it says better reflects its commitment to a more sustainable world.

Covanta, which got its start in Haverhill as Ogden Martin, is now known as Reworld.

“Rebranding was inevitable as we looked to the years ahead with all our total waste solutions under a one name. A name that demonstrates our commitments and services far into the future,” said Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden.

In a statement, the Morriston, N.J.-based company said it has made $1 billion in investment and acquisitions to deliver “carbon-negative waste solutions that can reliably address a wide variety of customers’ Net Zero goals.” To help companies and communities “navigate complex waste challenge,” the company unveiled ReDirect360, zero waste-to-landfill; ReDrop, wastewater treatment; ReKiln, alternative fuel engineering; ReMove, transportation and logistics; and ReCredit, sustainable carbon offsets.

“Our transformation into Reworld is an authentic declaration of the impactful strides we have made in sustainability and a commitment to reimagine the future of waste management. For example, Reworld’s net (greenhouse gases) benefits are equivalent to half of the entire installed utility-scale solar capacity in the U.S.,” said President and CEO Azeez Mohammed.