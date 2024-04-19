Spilka Reappoints Sen. Finegold to Statewide Economic Development Planning Council

State Sen. Barry R. Finegold was recently reappointed to Gov. Maura T. Healey’s Economic Development Planning Council.

Finegold was named by Senate President Karen E. Spilka to serve on the Council, which provides input on and oversight of a four-year economic development plan.

“Charting a robust and inclusive path for economic development in Massachusetts requires a willingness to listen and expertise in what our businesses need—both of which Sen. Finegold has in spades,” said Spilka. “I am grateful for his service to the Council and his steadfast commitment to creating a Commonwealth where families and businesses alike can envision a thriving future.”

To ensure a variety of perspectives and experiences, the Council includes appointees of the House, Senate, relevant cabinet secretaries, municipal leaders, small business owners and entrepreneurs and leaders from key business sectors and higher education.

Finegold said he looks forward to continuing work on the council with Economic Development, Secretary Yvonne Hao.

Finegold represents Andover, Amesbury, Haverhill, Merrimac, North Andover, Tewksbury and Wilmington. He also chairs the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies.