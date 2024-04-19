Sample Jobs Ranging From ‘Budtender’ to Personal Trainer at MakeIT Haverhill Fair

Jobs such as “Budtender” for a cannabis business, certified personal trainers, police officers, drivers, mail carriers and others are among the many hiring during MakeIT Haverhill’s next job fair.

Employers on hand include United States Postal Service, Choice Fitness, Haverhill Police Department, Vinfen, Smyth Cannabis, Penacook Place and Mary Immaculate, Northeast Independent Living, Opportunity Works, NRT Bus and Urban Bridges.

The job fair takes place Thursday, April 25, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. The monthly events are intended to provide a chance for individuals to connect with nearby employers in a welcoming atmosphere. Employers offer free training and bilingual assistance is available for Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers.

Besides jobs, MassHire will be on hand to discuss training programs, career exploration, job search and resume building, while the Haverhill Health Department offers free blood pressure testing and Narcan giveaways and the Haverhill Public Library will sign up residents for a library card, provide free children’s books and more.