Feds Award Essex North Shore Agricultural and Tech Money for Veterans’ Program, Upgrades

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School recently won $850,000 in federal aid to expand workforce development and military veteran-focused programs.

Money earmarked by Congressman Seth Moulton for the Danvers-based school will be used to expand infrastructure, including upgrading Gallant Hall’s climate control systems, windows, doors and alumni gymnasium bathroom. Money will also provide space for Company2Heroes, a nonprofit service dog training organization, specializing in dogs working with combat veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury or military sexual trauma.

“We are proud of our work to provide workforce development opportunities to our day and evening students, including those with barriers to employment,” said Essex North Shore Superintendent Heidi Riccio.