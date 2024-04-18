Haverhill Public Library Plans Annual Comic Con May 11

If you love comics and the people who draw or write them, the Haverhill Public Library’s upcoming annual Comic Con is the place to be.

Planned are presentations, a drawing workshop by Cathy G. Johnson, video games and virtual reality provided by One Up Games, an escape room and a cosplay contest

This free, all ages event features more than 25 Massachusetts- and New Hampshire-based writers and artists. It takes place Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Featured comic writers include writing partners Tom Sniegoski and Jeannine Acheson, “Vampirella,” Colleen AF Venable, “Katie the Catsitter;” Jason Viola, “Science Comics;” and Emmett Nahil, “Let Me Out.”

The Salem Ghostbusters will be on site with their Ecto-1. If visitors get hungry the Big Rig BBQ food truck from Amesbury sell lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A selection of Free Comic Book Day 2024 titles, courtesy of The Comic Book Palace, will be available while supplies last. For a complete listing of vendors and the day’s schedule, visit haverhillpl.org/hplcon.