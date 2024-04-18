Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Names Osorio as its 2024 Youth of the Year

Jyn Osorio has been named the 2024 Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

Eighteen-year-old Osorio was selected by a panel of judges from the Club’s board of directors after a competitive interview process.

“Jyn’s commitment to self-improvement, academic pursuits and gratitude towards the Boys and Girls Club left a lasting impression on me. His poised demeanor, articulate responses and genuine appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the interview process solidified my decision,” said board member Josue C. Mendez.

Osorio serves as president of the Keystone Club, the Boys & Girls Club teen leadership club that participates in community service projects. He is also a volunteer floor hockey coach at the Club and received the “Coach of the Year” award at the Club’s 2024 sports banquet. He is passionate about geography and has ambitions to further explore his studies in this area after completing his high school education at TEC-Connections Academy.

Youth of the Year is a national program by Boys and Girls Club of America. Every year, each Club around the country selects one member to compete amongst other Youths of the Year for a chance to be named the National Youth of the Year and receive a $50,000 college scholarship. Osorio will attend the Massachusetts regional competition Tuesday, May 7, at Gillette Stadium.