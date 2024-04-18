Activities Fair Highlights Fun Ways to Keep Kids Busy This Summer

Parents can find out how to keep their young students busy this summer while keeping their reading skills from back-sliding.

Haverhill Promise, a campaign for grade-level reading, hosts a Summer Activities Fair on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.

“Find great free and low-cost summer options for your kids, all in one place,” said Jessica Kallin, executive director of Haverhill Promise. “Don’t miss this opportunity to kickstart your child’s summer adventure.”

Parents will find information about read-alouds and music, camps and programs, outdoor adventures, community resources, sources for free books, and networking opportunities.

There is no charge to attend and no registration is required.

Haverhill Promise works closely with Haverhill Public Schools to help students achieve grade-level reading proficiency.