Plaistow Library Friends Offer Bracelet-Making Workshop

Always wanted a knit Viking bracelet? The Friends of the Plaistow Public Library can help. They will host a knit bracelet weaving workshop on Wednesday, April 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Nelson Room, 85 Main St., Plaistow, N.H.

This is described as a relatively simple technique well-suited to beginners.

Visit plaistowlibrary.com and under the “Events” tab click on the bracelet item in the calendar for a link to register. A $15 fee includes materials and a kit to make a bracelet to take home. This is a fundraiser for the Friends.