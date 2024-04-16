Pentucket Regional School Plans Learning Collaborative With Various Classes for All Ages

Pentucket Regional School District has opened registration for arts; cooking; conversational Spanish; Digital Literacy for Parents, Guardians and Caregivers; and other classes starting in May.

The Pentucket Learning Collaborative, geared toward adults and people of all ages, is taught by Pentucket educators. Classes run Wednesdays from May 1-29, from 5-7 p.m., at Pentucket Regional Middle High School.

“Our classes are a collaborative in the truest sense of the idea,” Pentucket Schools Executive Director of Operations Jonathan Seymour said. “We’ve known for a while that creating communities where people of different generations can share experiences can lead to positive learning outcomes.”

During the five weeks, students may master skills or knowledge in everything from food preparation and greetings in Spanish, to social media etiquette, painting and illustration and caring for school-age children.

“It’s never too late in life to grow personally,” said Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew. “Our message to the community is loud and simple: if you’ve ever wanted to know the basics of another language or how to better to protect yourself online, take up one of our multi-generational offerings.”

Those interested may learn more or register online or by emailing Visual Arts Teacher Marcia Nadeau at [email protected].