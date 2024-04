Area chambers of commerce are getting together for a free, joint networking event in June.

Members of the Greater Haverhill and Merrimack Valley Chambers join Beverly, Cape Ann and Salem for appetizers, conversation and mingling with Endicott College and Misselwood staff Wednesday, June 12, 5-7 p.m., at Misselwood Events at Endicott College, 407 Hale St., Beverly.

Registration takes place online here. There is a registration link within this story at WHAV.net.