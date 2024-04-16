Emmaus Spring Gala, Sip, Sample & Support, Set for May 16

The third annual Emmaus spring gala, “Sip, Sample & Support,” kicks off May 16 with its signature event—the cocktail contest—overseen by WMUR-TV anchor Katherine Underwood, master of ceremonies.

Local restaurants will create samples of their signature cocktails and compete for attendee votes as the “Best Cocktail in Haverhill.” Hors d’oeuvres will be served during the cocktail hour

Also under the main tent will be live music, a heads and tails game and opportunities to sample wine and food pairings from four different countries. The night concludes with dessert, a live auction hosted by City Councilor Timothy J. Jordan and more.

The 21+ Sip, Sample & Support, benefitting Emmaus, takes place Thursday, May 16, from 5:30-9 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Business casual attire is recommended, with purple color preferred.

There’s more information at emmausinc.org.