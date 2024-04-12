Merrimack Valley Credit Union Staff Help Serve Haverhill Community Meals

Merrimack Valley Credit Union this week sponsored a community meal at the Haverhill Citizen Center on Welcome Street.

Every Monday, the nonprofit Community Meals serves meals prepared by a local chef that are free to the public. Local organizations and businesses sponsor these weekly meals and provide volunteers. In addition to a financial donation and bringing desserts, the credit union’s volunteers helped prepare and serve a meatloaf dinner to dozens of Haverhill residents.

“MVCU looks forward to sponsoring Haverhill Community Meals each year,” says Anthony Marino, the credit union’s senior vice president of Organizational Development. “Uplifting our community members is not just part of our mission as an organization, but part of our values as people and our team members truly enjoy these opportunities to connect with our community.”

Merrimack Valley Credit Union staff volunteers included Toeun Pot, loan processor/closer II; Andrea Rose, universal banker; Karen Krisanda, universal banker; Julie Brady, regional sales and service manager; Carmen Brasil, consumer loan funder II; Nancy Pierce, digital channels and deposit product analyst; Teresa Keiser, consumer underwriter II; and Kevin Schiavoni, member support specialist.