Consentino School Construction to Begin Next Week; No Change to Traffic Flow

It’s time.

Construction of a new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School begins in earnest next week in back of the existing building, and the school department is alerting students and visitors about what to expect. In letters in English and Spanish distributed to families, school officials say there is no change in the traffic flow that has been in place since last September.

“At the start of the school year, the administration at Consentino School implemented a revised traffic pattern in preparation for the anticipated construction. This was completed so there would not be any mid-year changes to our arrival and dismissal procedures. Students and staff will continue to utilize the same methods that have been in place since September,” the letter reads.

The new, 1,080-student middle school is scheduled to be completed in 2026, while demolition of the existing 1969-era building is planned for 2027. The state is paying about half—up to about $80.5 million—of the new school’s $160 million price tag. Haverhill voters at an election last year agreed to pay the city’s share of the project with a property tax debt exclusion.

The general contractor will bring to the 685 Washington St. site construction trailers and fence the perimeters of the construction and staging areas. School officials warn that while efforts have been made to preserve mature trees, some must be removed.

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place last November with former Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Mayor-elect Melinda E. Barrett, Consentino School Principal Richard Poor, Massachusetts School Building Authority CEO James A. MacDonald and others.