AgeSpan Celebrates 50 Years of Inspiring Aging with Meteorologist Harvey Leonard

AgeSpan is hosting its milestone anniversary lunch, “50 Years of Inspiring Aging: Celebrating the Power, Value and Voices of Older Adults,” on May 2.

The event features keynote speaker WCVB Channel 5’s Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Harvey Leonard. The organization, formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, are honoring 50 local people aged 60 and older who provide inspiration through healthy aging, intergenerational experiences, community service, caregiving and activism.

“We are celebrating the accomplishments of older adults and want to encourage people to rethink the way they view aging,” says AgeSpan CEO Joan Hatem-Roy. “I am humbled by their service to others and proud to be part of an organization working to ensure everyone has the opportunity to live their lives to the fullest and in the communities of their choice.”

The lunch takes place Thursday, May 2, from noon-2 p.m., at Blue Ocean Event Center, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $75 per person and available online.

Fifty individuals from across the Merrimack Valley and North Shore are profiled in AgeSpan’s 50 Over 60 List, which will be released at the event, along with other older adults, who will share their aging stories.