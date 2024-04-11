Poet Karen Kline Helps Haverhill’s River Bards Launch Spring Season Next Week

Featured poet Karen Kline, a former poet laureate of North Andover, helps Haverhill’s River Bards kick off its spring season next week

River Bards, organized by local poets, offer poetry, prose, spoken word and other literary arts during its seasonal meetings. The spring series starts Wednesday, April 17, from 7:00-8:30 p.m., at HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St, Haverhill. There is parking at the Herbert H. Goecke Memorial Parking Deck across the street.

Kline starts the night with a reading, followed by open mic time until all attendees have a chance to read.

Those interested in sharing during the open mic portion may sign a sheet and wait to be called.