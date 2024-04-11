Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Leads Lunch May 1 Explores AI Marketing Tools

A workshop on “Using AI for Digital Marketing” takes place as part of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s next monthly Leads Lunch.

The workshop, which discusses artificial intelligence tools for email and other digital marketing campaigns, takes place Wednesday, May 1, from noon- 1 p.m., at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. Admission is free for Haverhill Chamber members and $10 for guests. Registration takes place online at HaverhillChamber.com.

Leads Lunches takes place on the first Wednesday of every month.