Rep. Vargas to Participate in Forum on the Pros and Cons of Lowering the Voting Age

Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas is one of five panelists offering their perspectives on whether those under 18 should have the right to vote.

The forum, “Expanding the Franchise: Under-18 Voting Rights,” intends to “explore the pros and cons of extending voting rights to people under age 18, the current limit for federal elections.” It is sponsored by Revolutionary Spaces—formed in 2020 as a merger of the Bostonian Society and Old South Association that oversee Boston’s Old South Meeting House and Old State House.

Besides Vargas, panelists are James Nichols-Worley who convinced voters at Southborough’s town meeting to endorse making the local voting age 17 years; Katherine Silbaugh, a professor Boston University School of Law; Kelly Siegel-Stechler, a senior researcher at the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University’s Tisch College of Civic Life; and state Sen. James Eldridge.

The free forum takes place Wednesday, April 24, starting at 6 p.m., at Old South Meeting House, 310 Washington St., Boston. Registration takes place online.