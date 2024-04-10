Poet Comeau Reflects on Gun Violence in New Work, ‘Bodies in our Times’

Haverhill native and poet Raymond F. Comeau, reflecting recently on 656 mass shootings last year, laments the growth in gun violence in his latest poem, “Bodies in our Times.”

Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

Bodies In Our Times

Every epoch has its bodies

And painters shaping a name

Like Botticelli

Whose bodies helped fashion the Renaissance

And David

Who gave Napoleon’s a noble look

But it’s noticeable

That our bodies have bullet wounds

Especially in crowded spaces

Like schoolrooms and malls

Cinemas and concert spots

Where journalists these days anticipate

AR-15s

And screaming bodies falling in mounds

Do you remember Guernica

Picasso’s painting of rabid war

Not too far from our favorite films

(Like paintings in our times)

Whose tantalizing bullet-sprayed scenes

Are as American as credit card debt

© Raymond Comeau January 2023