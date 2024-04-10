Northern Essex Knights’ Reynoso Again Makes NJCAA Basketball All-America First Team

Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball standout Luis Reynoso was named Tuesday to the NJCAA Basketball All-America First Team for the second consecutive year by the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Committee.

Reynoso of Lawrence becomes the first player in the history of the Knights basketball program to be earn two All-American awards and is just the fourth athlete in the Northern Essex athletic program to earn to recognition twice.

On the season, Reynoso appeared in 31 of the Knights 34 games, as he led the Knights to their second consecutive NJCAA Region 21/East District championship where the Knights returned to the national tournament where they finished in fifth place. The team ranked as high as number two in the national rankings during the season.

He scored 614 points on the season and became the first Knight to score 1,000 career points since Joe Marshall in 2001 as her finished his two-year career on the Haverhill campus with 1,244 points

While averaging 26.6 minutes played per game, Reynoso led the team in scoring (19.8 ppg), rebounds (13.2 rbg), blocks (1.6 bpg) and assists (4.5apg).

At the regional level, Reynoso was first in rebounding and tied for first in free throws made (126) while he ranked fourth in points per game.

On the national level, Reynoso finished third with 278 defensive rebounds and fourth in total rebounds with 408. He finished fifth in rebounds per game at 13.2 and seventh in total points (614). led the country in defensive rebounds (292) and total rebounds (423), finished second in both rebounds per game and free throws made and was third in total points scored (630).