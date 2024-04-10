NAMM Names Pentucket Regional School District One of Best Communities for Music Education

The Pentucket Regional School District was recently recognized by the NAMM Foundation as part of the Best Communities for Music Education list for the fourth consecutive year.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Fine & Performing Arts Department Chair David Schumacher said the district is one of 23 schools across Massachusetts to receive the honor of being included on the list. Now in its 25th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts nationwide that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“Applying for this designation was a massive undertaking involving the coordination of K-12 music faculty, all our district principals and the Pentucket Music Boosters,” Schumacher said.

Bartholomew added, “Our students are so passionate about music and the arts, and because of strong community support we are able to provide them with an outstanding music education program.”

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.