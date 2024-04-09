Haverhill Students in Grades 4-7 Can Learn Digital Game Design

The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub will host a free digital game design workshop for Haverhill students in fourth to seventh grade and who live in or go to school in Haverhill.

The workshop takes place Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Limited available spots will fill quickly; those who are interested may visit uml.edu/ihub to register.

Participants will learn about the game design process through tabletop games and demonstrations of digital game tools. Students will have an opportunity to playtest their prototyped games with others,

No experience is necessary, and all materials will be supplied.

Workshops will be led by Emily Treat Czar, an instructor of game design for iHub Haverhill and an award-winning game industry veteran.

The Haverhill Cultural Council through the state Cultural Council provided grants to support this program.