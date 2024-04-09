Child on Scooter Receives Non-Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck by Jeep

An eight-year-old riding a scooter received apparently non-life-threatening injuries early Monday night when he was struck by an automobile in the Mount Washington neighborhood.

Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty told WHAV the unidentified child was “was taken to a Boston area hospital for treatment.” The eight-year-old was struck by a 2004 Jeep Liberty around 6:40 p.m., near 31 Arch Ave.

Doherty added no charges were filed against the driver of the Jeep, who was also unidentified. The accident remains under investigation.