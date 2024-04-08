Haverhill’s John Greenleaf Whittier School Plans End-of-Year Events with Help of Covanta

Haverhill’s John Greenleaf Whittier School students will enjoy a variety of end of school year activities thanks to a donation from Covanta.

Teacher Barbara Greenwood said graduating eighth graders will enjoy a promotion ceremony with food, music, a photo booth, decorations and favors. Covanta’s donation also helps children whose families cannot afford for the end of the year field trip to Canobie Lake Park and provides scholarships for field trips to the Museum of Science and Blue Man Group.

“Teachers have worked tirelessly to raise money throughout the year, but needed that extra boost to make it happen,” Greenwood said. “We are so very appreciative of Covanta’s continuous support of our school community.”

The money also enables seventh grade students to take their first trip in more than five years to STEM day and also attend the New Hampshire Fisher Cats ball game.

“I am pleased to be able continue our support of area youth programs and appreciate all the hard work volunteers to for our kids” said Covanta Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden.