Haverhill’s Brightside Invites Volunteers to Join Earth Day Cleanup

Haverhill’s Brightside welcomes volunteers for its annual Earth Day Cleanup, focusing this year on neighborhood “pocket parks” and hidden green spaces.

Volunteers and Brightside members will gather Saturday, April 20, at 8:30 a.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., and from there disperse to their assigned locations throughout the city. Last year, more than 400 people took part.

With those kinds of numbers, organization is a must, which is why volunteers are asked to visit the Haverhill Recreation Department’s website, haverhillrec.com, to register. Participants choose their own site and note whether they’re signing up as a group or individual. Those who know of a spot that needs help but isn’t on the list are asked to email Ben Delaware at [email protected].