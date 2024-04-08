Haverhill Public School Students to Learn About Eclipse Today and What Precautions to Take

(See also, Wavelengths bonus Eclipse feature: “H. P. Lovecraft Comes to the Merrimack Valley to View the Total Eclipse of 1932”)

Haverhill public school students will learn about the rare partial eclipse today and what precautions to take when viewing.

In an email to families, school Superintendent Margaret Marotta said there will be solar viewing glasses available at every school. She explains and warns, “Even briefly, looking directly at the sun can cause permanent eye damage or blindness. You and your child must only look directly at the sun with proper eye protection. More than standard sunglasses are required for viewing a solar eclipse.”

“Although the eclipse won’t wholly darken the sky in Massachusetts, we will experience a partial eclipse,” she wrote, explaining this are will experience 94.2% sun coverage by the moon.

Most of the afterschool programs plan to supervise eclipse viewing and information sharing.