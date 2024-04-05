Bethany Community Services Draws Names of Those Eligible for New, Affordable Apartments

Those who entered a lottery to live in one of 48 new affordable apartments at Bethany Community Services’ Merrimack Corner will be notified by mail of their ranking following a drawing this past Wednesday.

Eligible applicants will be matched with an available apartment that meets their criteria. The drawing took place in public at the Haverhill Public Library with participation by Mayor Melinda E. Barrett. In total 252 eligible applications were drawn and each was assigned a number. Once the 48 units are filled, all remaining applicants will be included on the wait list for future openings.

“In addition to providing affordable and accessible homes, this new property provides a connection to the Merrivista building and all the services and amenities available. The new building will incorporate wellness activities including a fitness space with modern equipment,” said Bethany President and CEO Jered Stewart.

After the meeting, Bethany announced the renaming of the property from Merrimack Place to Merrimack Corner. Officials explained the new name reflects “where needs and opportunities meet, creating an inclusive community of supportive services, activities and the sense of belonging every senior deserves.”

There is an open application period for Merrimack Corner and applications may be downloaded at bethanycommunities.org.