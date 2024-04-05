Amid Statewide Reports of Earthquake, Haverhill Police Receive One Call About House Shaking

With people across the state saying they felt an earthquake, Emergency Management Director Robert P. Pistone, also Haverhill’s police chief, told WHAV the department received only one call from a resident saying their house was shaking.

Pistone said he received notification from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency about the 4.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in north central New Jersey, asking he inform them of any damage in Haverhill.

The agency posted this morning on X, formerly Twitter, that it had “received multiple reports of shaking across the Commonwealth. Our Local Coordinators are making outreach to communities to receive damage reports/requests for assistance. In an earthquake: drop, cover, hold on.”

Also on X, the United States Geological Survey said, “Earthquakes are uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast.”

WHAV received multiple calls about the earthquake. Residents also made comments about it on social media.

State House News Service contributed to this report.